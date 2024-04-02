Mark Eastwood has paid tribute to the “brave” firefighters who tackled a fire at the site of the “historic” former Dewsbury school - Wheelwright Grammar - last night (Monday).

Fire crews from across West Yorkshire were called to reports of a blaze at the former Wheelwright Grammar School, on Birkdale Road, at 10.51pm.

Firefighters had been at the site throughout the day today (Tuesday), with the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirming at 4.30pm that crews “have now left the scene.”

West Yorkshire Police were called just after 1am by the fire service and have appealed to anyone who has information about the blaze.

Mr Eastwood, the MP for Dewsbury, said:

“It is very sad that this historic building burnt down overnight, but thankfully no one appears to have been inside at the time and I would like to pay tribute to the brave firefighters, who managed to bring the blaze under control in a timely fashion.

“Since this terrible incident occurred, I have been in contact with Kirklees Police Chief Superintendent, Jim Griffiths, and he has assured me that a full fire investigation is ongoing, and they should know more soon regarding how the building set ablaze.”

The building was originally built between 1891 and 1893 as Wheelwright Grammar School for Boys before the building was secured as part of Kirklees College and became known as Batley School of Art.

The Wheelwright Building was then sold off by Kirklees Council in 2018.

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101 referencing police log 1742 of May 1.