Dewsbury fire: Crews called to tackle building fire in Ravensthorpe
Firefighters were called to tackle a building fire in Ravensthorpe in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday).
The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to a property fire at 1.14am.
A single storey building was involved and one hose reel, four breathing apparatus and positive pressure ventilation were used.
