Firefighters were called to tackle a building fire in Ravensthorpe in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday).

The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to a property fire at 1.14am.

A single storey building was involved and one hose reel, four breathing apparatus and positive pressure ventilation were used.

Crews from Dewsbury and Mirfield were deployed.

If you see a fire in progress, call 999.