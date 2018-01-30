Dewsbury couple enjoy diamond wedding celebrations

A Caribbean cruise last year was a perfect way for a couple who marked their diamond wedding last week to celebrate.

Mr and Mrs Ernest and Doreen Smith, of Thornhill, Dewsbury, have visited the region before and this time they enjoyed sharing the experience with their family.

Mr and Mrs Smith on their wedding day

Their romance began at Dewsbury Town Hall, where both enjoyed going to dances. Doreen, 82, nee Fenton, said Ernest, 83, was definitely the better dancer of the two having had ballroom dancing lessons but she had caught his eye and they were married at Thornhill Lees Church on January 25, 1958.

Both are Dewsbury born-and-bred, Ernest spending his younger years in the Dewsbury Flats area of town and Doreen being brought up in Ravensthorpe.

After leaving the Victoria School, which has now been demolished, Ernest started work in the town’s woollen mills, health issues with his hearing meaning he was unable to undertake national service. Later he worked on Dewsbury Council’s - later Kirklees’ - refuse teams and retired from the corporation with more than 22 years’ service. Doreen also worked in the woollen mills until she retired from Lyles’, one of Dewsbury’s biggest mills.

Ernest has enjoyed gardening and likes watching his local amateur rugby league team, Thornhill Trojans, accompanied by his son Andrew. Doreen enjoys reading.

The couple also have a daughter, Karen, two grandchildren and six grandchildren. As well as their cruise, Doreen said the couple had thoroughly enjoyed their anniversary day itself.