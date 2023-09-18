Watch more videos on Shots!

As part of the initiative, the charity will be organising bucket collections at local supermarkets and at its Dewsbury office to try and alleviate the suffering of those affected by the recent earthquake.

The devastating 6.8 magnitude quake, which struck last Friday, September 8, has left countless families in the north west African country in dire need of immediate relief. The World Care Foundation, with its strong commitment to humanitarian causes, has already taken action by sending a dedicated team of two members to assess the situation on the ground in Morocco who are actively involved in the distribution of essential aid to those affected.

“We are deeply committed to responding swiftly and effectively to the needs of the earthquake-affected communities in Morocco,” said Shoaib Tariq, manager of the Dewsbury office for The World Care Foundation. “Our dedicated team on the ground is working tirelessly to ensure that aid reaches those who need it most.

“We also encourage the local community in Dewsbury to join us in this cause by contributing to our bucket collections at local supermarkets and our Dewsbury office.”

The initial assessment carried out by The World Care Foundation team in Morocco has identified food packages as the greatest immediate need for the affected communities.

The charity has also said that the need for tents and shelters becomes “paramount” in the long term, while adding that “many individuals and families have lost their homes or are reluctant to return due to the ongoing risk of aftershocks.”

The World Care Foundation also “recognises the importance of providing safe and secure shelters to protect these vulnerable populations from the elements and further harm.”