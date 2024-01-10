Kirklees planning applications: MoD deems Mirfield Air Cadet Centre 'unfit for purpose'
The Reserve Forces and Cadets Association for Yorkshire and Humber has submitted a planning application to Kirklees Council to replace the existing centre which is off Huddersfield Road.
A planning statement with the application states: “The proposed development at the Mirfield ATC is to remove the two existing modular buildings
from the site and replace these with a new modular building.
"This project forms part of a nationwide MoD upgrade of cadet facilities, aimed at improving the training environments for the cadets across the country.
"The MoD has undertaken an assessment of the existing buildings on the site and has concluded that they are no longer fit for purpose.
"The nature of the buildings means that refurbishment would not be a viable option in this case.
"The MoD have therefore decided that the most beneficial option on this site, to improve the cadet facilities, is to replace the existing buildings
with a new modular building, designed and constructed to modern standards.”
The proposal would mean the demolition of two single-storey modular buildings, and the creation of one new single-storey modular building.
The new building would comprise a drill hall, offices, classrooms, toilets, a kitchen, stores, and a flight simulator room.
The planning statement says: "The proposed new building will improve how the site appears from the adjacent street and neighbouring properties.
"There will be no change to the existing intensity of use of the site or times of use of the facility as a result of the development.”
It also says: “The proposed new building at Mirfield ATC will provide a modern, sustainable building, enhancing the training environment for the cadets at this site.
