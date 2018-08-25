Darren Smith Homes manager up for Pride in the Job accolade again

A Mirfield-based builder really has shown he has pride in the job after landing a top accolade.

Nigel Smith at Darren Smith Homes has been declared one of the winners in the first round of the annual NHBC Pride in the Job Awards.

Nigel, the company’s site manager at the prestigious St Paul’s Lock development in Mirfield, won the national Supreme Award in the Small Builders category last year – the first time a Yorkshire builder has triumphed in the category.

He now goes on to the next round at the Royal Armouries in September.

Now in its 38th year, Pride in the Job celebrates the exceptional contribution site managers make in creating homes of outstanding quality.

With more than 16,000 site managers competing for the awards, this year’s Quality Award winners have been hand-picked for their excellent standards on site.

After winning last year’s Supreme Award Nigel said: “I am stunned and delighted to have won this top award and it’s a huge boost for both me personally and also for Darren Smith Homes as we pride ourselves on building homes of outstanding quality.

“I’ve been in the building trade for nearly 35 years and I was probably about 11 years old when I first started helping my father and then brother, Darren, during weekends and school holidays.

“Darren and I used to joke that we were just a couple of brickies who had built a few houses, but we always prided ourselves on quality, professionalism and attention to detail. This award is a brilliant testament to how far we have come.”