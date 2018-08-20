Dangerous driver put lives at risk as he drove through town centre at 75mph

Police had to use a stinger device to stop a dangerous driver as he put lives in danger during a chase through a busy town centre.

The West Yorkshire Police helicopter was also used in a bid to stop Drew Evans during the incident in Dewsbury.

Leeds Crown Court heard officers signalled for Evans to stop after checks showed he was not insured to drive his Fiat Punto.

Evans sped off along Leeds Road and reached 75mph in 30mph areas.

Robert Yates, prosecuting, said the incident took place at 2.15pm on July 15 this year as the town centre was busy with pedestrians.

Evans went through red lights, overtook vehicles on blind bends and mounted the pavement in a bid to get away.

Several vehicles had to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

Evans drove through red lights and around bollards at 60mph through the town centre.

The exhaust fell off Evans's car as he mounted a pavement.

A police stinger was used to puncture two of the tyres on the vehicle but Evans managed to continue driving.

The car eventually came to a halt on Boothroyd Lane.

He was in possession of a small amount of cannabis when he was arrested.

Evans, of Clutton Street, Batley, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, having no licence, having no insurance and possession of cannabis.

Anna Moran, mitigating, said: "The only explanation he can offer is that he panicked when the police tried to stop him.

"He describes himself as being utterly stupid."

Evans was jailed for 10 months.

Judge Robin Mairs said: "It was a miracle that there wasn't serious harm caused to other road users or pedestrians.

"You went through a red light and mounted a pavement.

"Had there been pedestrians you would simply have taken them out because of the speed you were going at."