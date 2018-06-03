Cyclists beat route for Maggie’s

A 10-strong team of employees from a local business have made a huge noise for a good cause by completing a gruelling 129km cycle challenge.

Kyle Spencer, Jamie Gibson, Matthew White, Alan Gibson, Lee Nicholson, Abbie Clarke, Kevin Dawson Jane Dawson, Paul and Kay Hebden from Heckmondwike-based noise control specialists Wakefield Acoustics, cycled a route which included a punishing 6,700ft climb as part of the Maserati Tour de Yorkshire Cycling Sportive.

Their efforts raised more than £4,000 for the cancer charity Maggie’s Centre.

The team began at 6.30am and cycled the mammoth course, taking in some of the county’s most iconic roads, including a ride up the famous Cote de Greenhow Hill and Cote de Otley Shevin.

Jane Dawson, group managing director at Wakefield Acoustics, said: “Last year’s charity cycle ride was a memorable experience.

“This year, we wanted build on that success and came back with an even larger team to raise funds for Maggie’s

“This year’s route was particularly challenging, but our 10 strong team did extremely well to complete such a momentous challenge.”