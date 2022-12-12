West Yorkshire Police released audio from the call as part of their #Not999 series on Twitter.

“Hello so basically last night I have ordered something from a restaurant on ubereats.

"The thing is shut and it has gone to another address and my order hasn’t come.

"I have rang the shop back and asked for a refund but they said they cant give me it.”

In response, the call operator said: “This is a civil matter, please do not call 999 for this again.”

Yorkshire residents responded with outrage after the release of the audio.

One person said: “Come on!!! Who does this???? Seriously?”

In an earlier tweet, West Yorkshire Police Contact Management Centre said: "A few examples of #not999 calls.

"Calling 999 to check the number works, just in case you need it.

