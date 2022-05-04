Woman's death in Liversedge no longer being treated as suspicious

The death of a woman found in Liversedge is no longer being treated as suspicious.

By sarah fitton
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 10:39 am

Police confirmed the news following a post mortem, and a file will now be prepared for the coroner.

The 41-year-old woman was found dead at an address on Halifax Road on Thursday.

Two men, aged 56 and 40, had been arrested on suspicion of assault and have been released pending further enquiries.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Enquiries remain ongoing following the discovery of a woman’s body at an address in Halifax Road, Liversedge on Thursday, April 28.

"Following a post mortem, the death of the woman is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

