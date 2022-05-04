Woman's death in Liversedge no longer being treated as suspicious

Police confirmed the news following a post mortem, and a file will now be prepared for the coroner.

The 41-year-old woman was found dead at an address on Halifax Road on Thursday.

Two men, aged 56 and 40, had been arrested on suspicion of assault and have been released pending further enquiries.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Enquiries remain ongoing following the discovery of a woman’s body at an address in Halifax Road, Liversedge on Thursday, April 28.