Woman who died in Dewsbury named as mum-of-four Salam Alshara as Dewsbury man charged with her murder
and live on Freeview channel 276
Wahib Albaradan, aged 35 and of Dearnley Street in Ravensthorpe, will appear before Leeds Magistrates Court accused of the murder of 27-year-old Salam Alshara.
There was a huge police presence in Ravensthorpe on Sunday night including the police helicopter after Salam was found seriously injured at a property on Dearnley Street.
Despite emergency medical attention at the scene, she could not be saved and died a short time later.
West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team say Salam and Wahib were a couple and came to live in Dewsbury in 2021 with their four children.
The team is continuing to investigate Salam’s death and are appealing for anyone who knew her or Wahib Albaradan to speak to them.
Detective Inspector Guy Shackleton, who is leading the investigation, said: “Both parties, who were a couple, are thought to have come to the UK in around 2020 and arrived in the Dewsbury area in 2021 with their four children.
“We are conducting a number of enquiries to locate wider family and I would ask anyone who can assist those enquiries to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 referencing police crime number 13230642219.
“Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat "