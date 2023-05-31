News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding

Woman wanted for using credit cards stolen in Liversedge burglary

Police in Kirklees have released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Liversedge.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 31st May 2023, 13:59 BST- 1 min read

The burglary took place at a property on Sampson Street in the early hours of April 28.

Credit cards were stolen in the burglary then later used in shops in Heckmondwike.

Officers are keen to trace the woman in this picture.

Police said they know the quality of the picture isn’t the best but hope that the clothing/shoes is identifiable.Police said they know the quality of the picture isn’t the best but hope that the clothing/shoes is identifiable.
Police said they know the quality of the picture isn’t the best but hope that the clothing/shoes is identifiable.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “We know the quality of the picture isn’t the best but we hope that the clothing/shoes is identifiable.”

Anyone with information about this offence are asked to contact the officers on 101, or using the Livechat on our website www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting crime reference is 13230239112

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.