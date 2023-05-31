The burglary took place at a property on Sampson Street in the early hours of April 28.

Credit cards were stolen in the burglary then later used in shops in Heckmondwike.

Officers are keen to trace the woman in this picture.

Police said they know the quality of the picture isn’t the best but hope that the clothing/shoes is identifiable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “We know the quality of the picture isn’t the best but we hope that the clothing/shoes is identifiable.”

Anyone with information about this offence are asked to contact the officers on 101, or using the Livechat on our website www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting crime reference is 13230239112