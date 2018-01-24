Woman suffered brain injuries after being punched in the head by boyfriend

A THUG punched his former partner with such force during an attack at her home that he caused bleeding to to her brain.

Jordan Barnet, 35, was locked up for three years over the horrific attack on the woman after accusing her of seeing other men.

Barnet was the subject of a restraining order banning him from making contact with the woman at the time of the attack on October 27 last year.

Leeds Crown Court heard the victim agreed to go for a drink with Barnet but became aggressive in the taxi on the way back to her home.

Louise Pryke, prosecuting, said Barnet took her mobile phone and accused her of sleeping around.

He punched her once to the back of the head when they got inside her home.

Barnet then followed her to the bathroom and struck her repeatedly about the face and head.

He continued to hit her as she was bleeding from the mouth and screaming for help.

The woman went to hospital the next day when her mother found her in bed with injuries to her face.

Miss Pryke said she had to spend two days in hospital due to a bleed on her brain.

She also suffered bruising to her head and body and chipped a tooth.

The victim has suffered from depression and anxiety as a result of the attack.

The prosecutor said: "This was a serious injury and it was a repeated assault."

Barnet, of West Park, Batley, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm and breach of a restraining order.

He previous convictions for assault and harassment.

Christopher Smith, mitigating, said Barnet had been in custody for three months since the attack and was receiving help to address his violent behaviour.

Jailing Barnet, Recorder David Osborne said: "You, as is typical of people with a lack of self confidence, were jealous and suspicious."