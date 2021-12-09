Woman left startled when she saw burglar in her Batley house

A man got into the house on Brookroyd Lane at around 7.40pm on Tuesday December 7.

Police said the woman was startled and the man ran away when he saw her.

Nothing was taken, but damage was caused to a door.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101, or by using the options on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13210632591.