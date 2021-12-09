Woman left startled when she saw burglar in her Batley house
A woman was left startled when a burglar got into her house in Batley.
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 10:40 am
Updated
A man got into the house on Brookroyd Lane at around 7.40pm on Tuesday December 7.
Police said the woman was startled and the man ran away when he saw her.
Nothing was taken, but damage was caused to a door.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101, or by using the options on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The crime reference is 13210632591.
Information can also be reported to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online.