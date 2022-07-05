Woman and child hit by vehicle in Batley

Police were called to a report of an accident on Track Road at 12.46pm.

The woman’s injuries were confirmed as "serious but not life-threatening", said police.

"The child did not have serious injuries," said a spokesperson.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident.