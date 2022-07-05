Woman and child hit by vehicle in Batley

A woman and child were taken to hospital after reports they were hit by a vehicle in Batley yesterday.

By sarah fitton
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 11:09 am
Updated Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 11:11 am

Police were called to a report of an accident on Track Road at 12.46pm.

The woman’s injuries were confirmed as "serious but not life-threatening", said police.

"The child did not have serious injuries," said a spokesperson.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter

Police are appealing for witnesses

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident.

Anyone who saw what happened or the circumstances leading up to it is asked to call West Yorkshire Police on 101, or via the 101Chat function online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat, quoting reference 740 of 4/7.