Witness appeal after teenage girl assaulted in park in Dewsbury
Officers are appealing for information following an assault in Dewsbury.
The incident occurred in Rectory Park, on Church Lane, when it is reported that a teenage girl was approached from behind by an unknown suspect who attempted to sexually assault her at around 6.30pm on January 26.
The victim managed to escape and was unharmed, and the suspect, believed to be a male, made off on foot in an unknown direction.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the assault, in particular anyone who may have been driving in the area and has dash-cam footage that can assist with ongoing enquiries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting crime reference 13220046660.