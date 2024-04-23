Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Those arrested include an 18-year-old in Dewsbury.

Police executed arrest warrants in Dewsbury and Huddersfield this morning in what they said was “an operation targeting serious organised crime”.

An 18-year-old and 17-year-old were arrested in Huddersfield as well as the teenager in Dewsbury.

Police made the arrests this morning

Officers say the operation was part of an ongoing investigation into an incident on Bromley Street in Hanging Heaton on March 25 when a delivery driver was robbed at knifepoint at about 8.25am.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Holmes, of Kirklees District Crime Team, said: “I want to thank all those who have assisted with the investigation so far and advise that we are continuing to appeal for footage, information and witnesses to the offence on March 25.