Why were there police in Dewsbury today: Three arrested including Dewsbury teen during police raids after knifepoint robbery in Batley
Those arrested include an 18-year-old in Dewsbury.
Police executed arrest warrants in Dewsbury and Huddersfield this morning in what they said was “an operation targeting serious organised crime”.
An 18-year-old and 17-year-old were arrested in Huddersfield as well as the teenager in Dewsbury.
Officers say the operation was part of an ongoing investigation into an incident on Bromley Street in Hanging Heaton on March 25 when a delivery driver was robbed at knifepoint at about 8.25am.
Detective Sergeant Andrew Holmes, of Kirklees District Crime Team, said: “I want to thank all those who have assisted with the investigation so far and advise that we are continuing to appeal for footage, information and witnesses to the offence on March 25.
“Anyone who can assist the ongoing investigation is asked to contact the Huddersfield District Crime Team on 101 referencing police crime number 13240161388."