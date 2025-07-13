A man has died after being stabbed in a Dewsbury park.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have launched a murder investigation after the death of the man – who was in his 30s – last night.

They were called to Crow Nest Park, off Heckmondwike Road, at 8.17pm to a report of a man being stabbed after a fracas involving a group of men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paramedics provided emergency treatment and an air ambulance was scrambled but the man could not be saved.

Crow Nest Park, Dewsbury

Police say the park is currently closed while officers and crime scene investigators try to establish what happened.

Crime scenes are also in place on nearby Pilgrim Drive and Pilgrim Crescent.

Police say they were called to several people fighting on Pilgrim Drive at 8.11pm, shortly before the stabbing in the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patrols have been stepped up in the area to provide public reassurance.

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said: “We have launched a murder investigation after a man sadly suffered fatal injuries while being attacked with a bladed article in Crow Nest Park.

“We believe this was a targeted attack and there is no wider threat to members of the public.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who was in Crow Nest Park or around Pilgrim Drive or Pilgrim Crescent who may have seen anything that could assist with our enquiries to please come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have added patrols in the area and a significant number of detectives are investigating this tragic incident, please approach them if you have any information or concerns.”

Information can be provided to the investigation team by calling West Yorkshire Police on 101 or online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 1860 of July 12.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.