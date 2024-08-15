Why are police in Birstall today: Police tape off Birstall car park after serious sex attack

By Sarah Fitton
Published 15th Aug 2024, 13:06 BST
Detectives are investigating a serious sex attack in Birstall.

Officers have sealed off a car park off Bradford Road after the assault at around 8am this morning.

It is reported to have happened in a black car parked in the car park.

The victim – a woman - is being supported by specially-trained officers, say police.

Police have sealed off the car park while their investigate

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A scene has been established in the car park and there are extensive enquiries ongoing."

Anyone who has information about what happened, saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area or has other information that might help the police with their investigation is being urged to contact Kirklees Adult Safeguarding Unit.

They can be reached by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/ or by calling 101, quoting the crime reference number 13240444110.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.