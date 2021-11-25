White Ribbon Day: Kirklees Council supports campaign to end violence against women

Today is White Ribbon Day

Today is White Ribbon Day and marks 16 days of action calling on men to pledge to never commit, excuse or remain silent about violence towards women and girls.

In support of the campaign the council is asking men to call out aggressive and coercive behaviour to prevent violence and abuse towards women before it starts.

Councillor Shabir Pandor, Leader of Kirklees Council said, “I’m proud to support the White Ribbon campaign.

Councillor Shabir Pandor

“Nationally, violence towards women is too common. The shocking murder of Sarah Everard earlier this year has brought this issue to the forefront of everyone’s minds and we must do more to ensure such a tragedy doesn’t happen again. This is a real opportunity to get the message out that male abuse and violence towards women must end.

“I ask men to take a moment to think about their own behaviour towards women and be prepared to call out sexist or harassing behaviour if they see it in others. Their actions could make a real difference to someone’s life.

“I’d like to thank the men who come forward to make a promise online to support the campaign. Their action will help to raise awareness of the campaign and generate more conversations.

"Whilst domestic abuse disproportionately affects women and girls, anybody - no matter what your gender - could be a victim. Violence does not discriminate. It is not OK.

“If you think you may be in an abusive relationship or if you are concerned about your own behaviour, there are local and national support services that can help. Details can be found on the council’s website.”

The council currently holds White Ribbon UK accreditation which recognises the strategic steps taken by the authority to tackle domestic abuse to engage with men and boys, change cultures and raise awareness.

One in four women will experience some form of domestic abuse in their lifetime. The term ‘domestic abuse’ includes a wide range of behavioural patterns, from physical and sexual violence to psychological, emotional, financial abuse, threatening behaviour, stalking and harassment.

Chief Superintendent Jim Griffiths of Kirklees Police, said: “We have been very pleased to support the launch of White Ribbon Day which encourages men and boys to take a stand against violence towards women, and take a pledge never to commit these offences.

“Any abuse in a domestic setting is a truly horrible type of crime which can ruin lives and anyone suffering any kind of domestic abuse is asked to report incidents.