Several Dewsbury streets have been sealed off by police this morning.

B6409 Wilton Street, Mill Street East, Mill Street West, near ASDA, are all taped off.

Kirklees Council has posted that the cordon is because of a “police incident” and asked people to avoid the area.

It has posted: “Due to a police incident there is going to be significant disruption including road closures around Asda in Dewsbury.

"Please avoid the area.”

We will update this story with more details as we get them officially confirmed.