West Yorkshire Police are continuing to investigate after reports of a stabbing in Heckmondwike town centre on Saturday (September 27).

Officers were called to Market Place, at 10.22am, by the ambulance service to reports that a man had suffered a stab wound.

Police confirmed the man was taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries and that he has since been discharged from hospital.

Enquiries are ongoing by Kirklees CID.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Market Place area on Saturday morning and may have witnessed the incident via 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting crime reference 13250555218.