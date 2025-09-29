What happened in Heckmondwike: Police enquiries ongoing after man stabbed in broad daylight

By Adam Cheshire
Published 29th Sep 2025, 10:34 BST
West Yorkshire Police are continuing to investigate after reports of a stabbing in Heckmondwike town centre in broad daylight on Saturday (September 27).placeholder image
Officers were called to Market Place, at 10.22am, by the ambulance service to reports that a man had suffered a stab wound.

Police confirmed the man was taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries and that he has since been discharged from hospital.

Enquiries are ongoing by Kirklees CID.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Market Place area on Saturday morning and may have witnessed the incident via 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting crime reference 13250555218.

