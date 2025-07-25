West Yorkshire’s 10 worst roads for mobile phone driving offences revealed - Dewsbury, Batley and Mirfield make the list

The force handed out 5,016 fines for using a device while driving in two years.

Personal injury experts Accident Claims Advice found that Wakefield Road in Brighouse was where people were most likely to be spotted offending.

The road was the site of 40 offences in 2024.

Tacked onto the 34 incidents recorded by West Yorkshire Police the year before, it was the region’s phone offence hotspot with 74 cases in total.

Like Wakefield Road, Leeds’ Meanwood Road saw offences go up in 2024. Last year, 33 drivers were found to have used their phones on the road, more than four times the eight offenders seen the year before.

Cases on Bradford Road in Batley doubled last year, with 28 drivers found to have been distracted by devices.

However, in most cases, West Yorkshire Police recorded fewer offences in 2024 than in 2023.

Here are the most common roads for mobile phone offences in 2024.

Accident Claims Advice solicitor Michael Higgins said: "The number of mobile phone driving offences is extremely worrying - especially given the potentially devastating consequences of someone not paying full attention when operating a vehicle.

"A road traffic accident caused by someone looking at their phone while driving could turn a person's life upside down in a split second.

"It's important that they know that legal support is available to them if they want to seek compensation for the harm they suffered."

1 . Mobile phone offences Wakefield Road, Brighouse - 40

2 . Mobile phone offences Meanwood Road, Leeds - 33

3 . Mobile phone offences Bradford Road, Batley - 28