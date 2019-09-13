West Yorkshire Police warning after 'bogus caller' burglars target Heckmondwike residents

Police have issued a warning after a spate of burglaries in Kirklees where suspects pretended to be from the council or utility companies.

They urge residents to be careful when opening the door to strangers, warning that burglars target the elderly and shared student homes with the scam.

West Yorkshire Police revealed the details of three recent burglaries involving bogus callers.

In Heckmondwike, two males knocked on both the front and the back doors of a house. The occupant opened the door to one man and is distracted by the other person, resulting in an item being stolen.

In Fartown, a male claiming to be from the Water Board distracted the occupant by drawing them outside of their house. The man stole cash and jewellery form the property.

In Deighton, two males claimed to be from the council's plumbing services and stole cash from a house.

West Yorkshire Police advise residents never to let someone in unless they can prove who they are.

In the warning, they said: "Thieves will attempt to get into houses by pretending to be from your landlord carrying out repairs or a utility company taking meter readings. Don’t let them pressure you into letting them in or distract you, they often work in pairs and are very believable."