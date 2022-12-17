News you can trust since 1858
West Yorkshire Police unveils powerful "One Punch" campaign to encourage people to avoid violence on nights out

By Daniel Camenzuli
4 hours ago - 1 min read
The graphic poster for West Yorkshire Police's "One Punch" campaign
The campaign aims to warn people away from fighting when intoxicated, and to “take 10 seconds” time-out instead of resorting to violence.

The force said its ‘One Punch Can Kill’ campaign reminds people that in a split second a person can become a killer or be killed.

“We want everyone to be able to enjoy the pubs and clubs in the towns and cities in West Yorkshire, but would encourage people to consider how much alcohol they consume,” said a spokesperson.

“What can start out as a fun night drinking with friends can easily turn into a nightmare.”

More information on the campaign can be found at One Punch Can Kill | West Yorkshire Police

