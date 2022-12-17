The graphic poster for West Yorkshire Police's "One Punch" campaign

The campaign aims to warn people away from fighting when intoxicated, and to “take 10 seconds” time-out instead of resorting to violence.

The force said its ‘One Punch Can Kill’ campaign reminds people that in a split second a person can become a killer or be killed.

“We want everyone to be able to enjoy the pubs and clubs in the towns and cities in West Yorkshire, but would encourage people to consider how much alcohol they consume,” said a spokesperson.

“What can start out as a fun night drinking with friends can easily turn into a nightmare.”

More information on the campaign can be found at One Punch Can Kill | West Yorkshire Police