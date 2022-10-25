The force is the first in the UK to introduce this kind of training, which will focus on active bystander training, influencing sustainable changes in police officer behaviour whilst addressing wider workplace behaviours.

Over 640 officers throughout the county will take part in the training, with there also being additional sessions for those in senior leadership positions.

The curriculum was developed with the aim of influencing sustainable changes in police officers’ behaviour and adapting a culture where intervention by officers is seen as 'the norm.'

The new specialist training supports West Yorkshire Police's 'Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy.'

Detective Superintendent Vanessa Rolfe, West Yorkshire Police’s Violence Against Women and Girls (WAVG) Lead, said: “I am pleased we are able to offer additional training to our officers to enable those working in frontline positions to look at welfare, behaviour and cultural change which will play a crucial part in the wider VAWG strategy.

“We must aid our officers with the knowledge and understanding, to ensure we are in the best possible position to support those who need it.”

Leadership and Active Bystander trainer, Graham Goulden said: “This type of training is a peer intervention programme, designed to build on the core strengths of UK policing.

“Intervention needs to be seen as a positive way of ensuring officers can support each other in the challenging world of policing.

Vanessa Rolfe