West Yorkshire Police seize £500,000 of heroin in Batley
Police have seized heroin with an estimated value of £500,000 after stopping a vehicle in the Batley area.
Officers from the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit and West Yorkshire Police, seized a total of nine kilos of the Class A drug which was found in the boot of the vehicle after a search on Friday, December 9. One male was arrested and charged.
The male appeared before magistrates on Saturday, December 10, where he was remanded into custody until Friday, January 6, at Leeds Crown Court.