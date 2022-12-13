News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

West Yorkshire Police seize £500,000 of heroin in Batley

Police have seized heroin with an estimated value of £500,000 after stopping a vehicle in the Batley area.

By Jessica Barton
20 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers from the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit and West Yorkshire Police, seized a total of nine kilos of the Class A drug which was found in the boot of the vehicle after a search on Friday, December 9. One male was arrested and charged.

The male appeared before magistrates on Saturday, December 10, where he was remanded into custody until Friday, January 6, at Leeds Crown Court.

Hide Ad
Read More
West Yorkshire fire officers give warnings over dangers of frozen water after de...
The nine kilos of heroin were found in the boot of the vehicle on Friday (December 9) afternoon.