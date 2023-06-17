News you can trust since 1858
West Yorkshire Police seize £385k in cryptocurrency as part of drugs operation in Calderdale and Kirklees

West Yorkshire Police officers from the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit have seized an estimated £385,000 in cryptocurrency, as part of a drugs investigation in the district.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 17th Jun 2023, 11:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jun 2023, 13:17 BST

On Wednesday June 14, an execution of warrants was sent to addresses in Calderdale and Kirklees.

One man was arrested and has been released pending further enquiries.

The seizure comes as officers investigate drug dealing through the dark web.

Ramona Senior head of economic crime at The Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit and said: “We take using the dark web to facilitate criminality seriously. Regardless of where or how criminal offences are committed, we will locate offenders and prosecute them.”