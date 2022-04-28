West Yorkshire Police respond to latest stats that show crime is up across the region

There were 2,737 fewer burglaries and reductions in other key crime categories including theft from vehicles, however an 8.2 per cent increase in total crime has been recorded in the latest Office for National Statistics figures.

Ongoing improvements in crime recording by West Yorkshire Police to ensure a true and accurate picture of offences is recorded along with the impact of Covid 19 pandemic have affected recorded crime levels across the county.

The latest statistics compare the year to December 2021 with the year to December 2020.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crime is up across West Yorkshire

Deputy Chief Constable Russ Foster, said: “While both periods were impacted by the Covid 19 pandemic, the period up to December 2020 was particularly impacted by the first lockdowns and therefore crime levels during this time were significantly lower than normal.

"The Force is still making progress and introducing new processes to ensure we continue to record crime ethically, accurately and with integrity.

"This victim focussed approach to crime recording has seen offences such as public order, criminal damage and harassment increase over recent months as we improve our crime recording processes in relation to anti-social behaviour.

“Our focus on violence against women also rightly ensures we continue to record high numbers of domestic related crime so that we can deliver the best service to victims.

“Our officers, staff and volunteers work hard to provide the best possible service to our local communities. This was highlighted in the most recent inspections by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)."

Compared to two years ago (12 months to December 2019 and pre-Covid 19) the latest figures are 4.1 per cent lower - 12,056 fewer offences.

West Yorkshire Police performance was graded across ten areas of policing with the HMICFRS finding the force ‘outstanding’ in four areas, ‘good’ in four areas and ‘adequate’ in two areas.

HMICFRS stated that the Force is 'Outstanding' at preventing crime and anti-social behaviour, 'Outstanding' at treating the public with fairness and respect, 'Outstanding' at disrupting serious and organised crime and ‘Outstanding’ at providing value for money.

They graded the Force as 'Good' at how it responds to the public, 'Good' at protecting vulnerable people, 'Good' at managing offenders and suspects and also 'Good' at supporting its workforce.

It was also been recognised that despite having some of the highest demands nationally, the Force’s call handling and deployment processes are 'Adequate' and that it effectively pursues offenders and suspects to protect the public from harm.