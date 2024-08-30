West Yorkshire Police raids at shops in Dewsbury and Batley uncover more than £17,000 of stashed illegal cigarettes

By Catherine Gannon
Published 30th Aug 2024, 16:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
More than £17,000 of stashed illegal cigarettes have been seized by West Yorkshire Police from shops in Dewsbury and Batley this week.

In joint operations the teams recovered 281 packets of 20 carton cigarettes from one shop, and 62 packets of tobacco and 91 oversized vapes.

A total of 248 cartons of cigarettes and 27 fifty gramme pouches of hand rolling tobacco were seized from another premises, while 250 packets of cigarettes were also found in a car.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Small amounts of Class B drugs were also found in the operation.

West Yorkshire Police said 281 packets of 20 carton cigarettes from one shop as well as 62 packets of tobacco and 91 oversized vapes were recovered in joint operations by the teams this weekWest Yorkshire Police said 281 packets of 20 carton cigarettes from one shop as well as 62 packets of tobacco and 91 oversized vapes were recovered in joint operations by the teams this week
West Yorkshire Police said 281 packets of 20 carton cigarettes from one shop as well as 62 packets of tobacco and 91 oversized vapes were recovered in joint operations by the teams this week

Officers from the Dewsbury and Mirfield Neighbourhood Policing Team and colleagues from West Yorkshire Trading Standards are continuing to investigate after raiding the shops this week.

Sergeant Charlie Coe, of the Dewsbury and Mirfield NPT, said: “We are continuing our enquiries with partners at West Yorkshire Trading Standards following these substantial seizures of contraband cigarettes and vapes from stores in Dewsbury and Batley.

“It is proven that money raised from illegal tobacco sales can be used to fund organised crime and these illegal products can also be more harmful to public health due to lack of regulation and testing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“For these reasons it is really important we act to restrict the sale of such products to protect public health and take revenue streams away from those who create misery in our communities.”

More than £17,000 of stashed illegal cigarettes have been seized in Dewsbury and Batley this weekMore than £17,000 of stashed illegal cigarettes have been seized in Dewsbury and Batley this week
More than £17,000 of stashed illegal cigarettes have been seized in Dewsbury and Batley this week

He added: “None of us want to see organised crime in our neighbourhoods and I encourage residents to keep contacting us with any information which can help us disrupt criminal activity and the sale of illegal goods.”