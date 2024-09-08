More than 70 illegal drivers have been dealt with in just four weeks in an ongoing operation to make roads safer in parts of North Kirklees.

West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit and Kirklees neighbourhood policing teams have taken action against 79 drivers in August and seized five cars as part of Operation Trimburg.

The operation, which was launched to reduce fatal and serious road incidents in Batley and Spen, and Dewsbury and Mirfield, launched in February and has already seen officers record nearly 1,200 traffic offences.

Of the nearly 80 offences over the past four months, 16 were for speeding and 18 for driving without due care and attention. Instances of mobile phone use and vehicle defects were also recorded, while cars were seized for offences including issues with documents. Operation Trimburg itself is focussed on reducing the #fatal5 offences as identified as being the main cause of serious and fatal road incidents - speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, drink and drug driving, using a mobile phone and careless driving.

The operation continues to be supported by local councillors in Dewsbury and Mirfield and Batley and Spen areas and has seen police carry out extra car based patrols and operations in those North Kirklees communities.

Chief Inspector Rebecca Calpin of Kirklees Police, said: “Operation Trimburg continues to deliver significant results week in, week out since it was launched and has represented a real commitment from the force and local councillors to making our roads safer.

“Trimburg patrols continue to be based around direct feedback from residents about offences and locations of concern.

“We always encourage anyone who has concerns about a particular roads related issue in their community, such as speeding or poor parking, to contact their local neighbourhood policing team.”