According to the survey by Confused.com - which identifies the UK police forces that have collected the most from motorists driving without insurance, - West Yorkshire Police has collected the second most uninsured driver fines, with a total of £31,946,116.

In the last decade, the force has levied 101,859 fines, the company research found. This is 74 per cent more than South Yorkshire Police, which had 26,179 fines in the same period.

The average fine given in West Yorkshire was found to be £483, 14 per cent more than in Cheshire (£413), according to the study.

Police stop a driver who was found to be uninsured and disqualified.

Since 2012, The Metropolitan Police have collected £75,756,926 in fines from uninsured drivers. This is over double the amount collected by West Yorkshire Police, who placed second (£31,946,116).

A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Police said: “West Yorkshire Police is committed to working with partners in making our roads safer and removing uninsured drivers from our road networks is key to our commitment.

“If you are found to be driving without insurance you can expect to have your vehicle seized and could also receive six penalty points. Your vehicle may even be destroyed.

“Any court procedure could result in a substantial, unlimited fine and possibly disqualification.

West Yorkshire Police officers on the beat in Dewsbury.

“Driving offences are taken seriously and we will continue to take action against those who do not drive in accordance with the law.”

Confused.com conducted the research with the aim of identifying the regions with the least amount of uninsured drivers. The purpose of this study was to uncover the police authorities with the lowest volume of insurance-related driving offences and their cost in fines.

Alex Kindred, car insurance expert at Confused.com, said: “Failing to have the right car insurance policy in place could result in fines, points on your licence or disqualification from driving.

“If you’re confused about whether your policy allows you to drive another car, we’ve outlined what policies tend to cover, and how you can add it to your policy in our guide to driving other cars.