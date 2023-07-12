Operation Soteria, which launched in 2021, is a joint policing and CPS programme, with the goal of developing a new national operating model for investigations and prosecutions of rape.

West Yorkshire Police will be implementing the national operating model, which has been developed to ensure investigations into rape and serious sexual offences are victim-centered, suspect-focused and context-led.

Chief Constable John Robins QPM DL said: “West Yorkshire Police is committed to being a victim-centered organisation and we hope the introduction of this new national operating model will strengthen our work, to improve the journey of our victims from the point of reporting, all the way through to prosecution.

“I hope the announcement will bring additional support and learning to those investigating these offences to better serve victims and the wider public, whilst positively impacting on their own welfare.”

The collaborative programme, which brought 19 forces and academics from across the country together to understand and tackle the challenges seen in rape and serious sexual offences investigations, aims to improve investigations and create systematic and sustainable change.

Detective Superintendent Vanessa Rolfe, West Yorkshire Police’s Operation Soteria Lead, said: “For West Yorkshire Police, the new operating model will be a great asset in learning, adapting and driving improvements for our victims in rape and serious sexual offence cases.

“We already do a great job bringing perpetrators of these offences to justice, but I know we can do more.

"Implementing these sustainable changes nationally across all forces will improve the level of consistency for victims in the service they receive.”