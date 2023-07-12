News you can trust since 1858
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

West Yorkshire Police launch new national operating model for tackling rape and serious sexual offences within the region

The Home Secretary has announced that all 43 forces in England and Wales, including West Yorkshire Police, have signed up to Operation Soteria, the transformational change programme tackling rape and serious sexual offences.
By Kara McKune
Published 12th Jul 2023, 07:30 BST- 2 min read

Operation Soteria, which launched in 2021, is a joint policing and CPS programme, with the goal of developing a new national operating model for investigations and prosecutions of rape.

West Yorkshire Police will be implementing the national operating model, which has been developed to ensure investigations into rape and serious sexual offences are victim-centered, suspect-focused and context-led.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chief Constable John Robins QPM DL said: “West Yorkshire Police is committed to being a victim-centered organisation and we hope the introduction of this new national operating model will strengthen our work, to improve the journey of our victims from the point of reporting, all the way through to prosecution.

West Yorkshire Police will be implementing the National Operating Model, a transformational change program tackling rape and serious sexual offences.West Yorkshire Police will be implementing the National Operating Model, a transformational change program tackling rape and serious sexual offences.
West Yorkshire Police will be implementing the National Operating Model, a transformational change program tackling rape and serious sexual offences.
Most Popular

“I hope the announcement will bring additional support and learning to those investigating these offences to better serve victims and the wider public, whilst positively impacting on their own welfare.”

The collaborative programme, which brought 19 forces and academics from across the country together to understand and tackle the challenges seen in rape and serious sexual offences investigations, aims to improve investigations and create systematic and sustainable change.

Detective Superintendent Vanessa Rolfe, West Yorkshire Police’s Operation Soteria Lead, said: “For West Yorkshire Police, the new operating model will be a great asset in learning, adapting and driving improvements for our victims in rape and serious sexual offence cases.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We already do a great job bringing perpetrators of these offences to justice, but I know we can do more.

"Implementing these sustainable changes nationally across all forces will improve the level of consistency for victims in the service they receive.”

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “Rape and sexual assault are heinous crimes, with devastating impacts. We must do everything we can to ensure more cases reach court, and more victims get justice.“We need to bring about change and improve confidence in the system, so I welcome West Yorkshire Police adopting this approach.“If you have been affected by rape or sexual offences, please report it. You will be believed, and support is available.”

Read More
£5.3 million of cannabis seized across region as part of national campaign