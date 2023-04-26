News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse
1 hour ago McFly announce ‘Power to Play’ UK tour - how to buy tickets
16 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
16 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
17 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
18 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

West Yorkshire Police issue image appeal following a robbery in Heckmondwike

Police in Kirklees have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to identify in connection with a robbery last month.

By Jessica Barton
Published 26th Apr 2023, 10:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 10:18 BST

The incident occurred on Thursday, March 23, after two males waved a vehicle down on Cemetery Road in Heckmondwike.

Kirklees CID have arrested and charged a 40-year-old man in connection with the incident but are appealing to the public to assist with enquiries to identify the second man.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who recognises the male pictured or may have seen him in the area of Cemetery Road last month is asked to contact Kirklees CID, quoting reference 13230164084.

Do you recognise this male?Do you recognise this male?
Do you recognise this male?
Most Popular

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through the website.

Read More
Missing teenage girls Evie Hopkins and Chloe Moore could be in Dewsbury