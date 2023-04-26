West Yorkshire Police issue image appeal following a robbery in Heckmondwike

The incident occurred on Thursday, March 23, after two males waved a vehicle down on Cemetery Road in Heckmondwike.

Kirklees CID have arrested and charged a 40-year-old man in connection with the incident but are appealing to the public to assist with enquiries to identify the second man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who recognises the male pictured or may have seen him in the area of Cemetery Road last month is asked to contact Kirklees CID, quoting reference 13230164084.

Do you recognise this male?