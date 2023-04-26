West Yorkshire Police issue image appeal following a robbery in Heckmondwike
Police in Kirklees have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to identify in connection with a robbery last month.
The incident occurred on Thursday, March 23, after two males waved a vehicle down on Cemetery Road in Heckmondwike.
Kirklees CID have arrested and charged a 40-year-old man in connection with the incident but are appealing to the public to assist with enquiries to identify the second man.
Anyone who recognises the male pictured or may have seen him in the area of Cemetery Road last month is asked to contact Kirklees CID, quoting reference 13230164084.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through the website.