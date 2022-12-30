News you can trust since 1858
West Yorkshire Police issue CCTV image appeal after incidents of anti-social behaviour and criminal damage in Birkenshaw

Police investigating incidents of anti-social behaviour and criminal damage in Birkenshaw have released images of two people they would like to identify.

By Jessica Barton
51 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Dec 2022, 1:44pm

The incidents occurred on Moorhouse Drive and is currently being investigated by the Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team.

Officers are continuing to make enquiries with partners to identify these people, who are believed to be in their teens.

Anyone who can assist these enquiries is asked to contact the team on 101, via email at [email protected], or by using the 101LiveChat, quoting reference 13220694386.

One of the individuals that police are trying to identify.
