The Kirklees District Crime Team is conducting enquiries and has issued CCTV images of suspects as it continues to investigate three offences on Monday, January 23.

The team are working to identify four males pictured in connection with the offences which included a break-in at a house on Ennerdale Road.

The offence took place between 3am and 3.15am after four males, who arrived at the house in a blue VW Golf, broke into the property.

The burglary gang targeted houses in Hanging Heaton and stole cars from a house Dewsbury.

They then stole car keys and made off with the victim’s Audi TT and VW Polo cars, heading in convoy with their own VW towards the Bradford area.

Prior to the burglary the suspects had been observed in the Hanging Heaton area between 2am and 3am on High Street and at Bendigo Road where they unsuccessfully tried to break into other properties.

DC Matt Trapps of the Kirklees District Crime Team, said: “Officers are conducting a number of enquiries into this series of offences and would like to speak to anyone who saw these males acting suspiciously in the Hanging Heaton or Dewsbury areas or who has any information which could help us identify these men."Anyone who can assist enquiries is asked to contact the Kirklees District Crime Team on 101 referencing crime number 13230041558.Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

One of the suspects.