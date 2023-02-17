The latest figures, which apply to January 2023, show that West Yorkshire Police’s Contact Management Centre is answering 999 calls in an average of 6.42 seconds.

This figure is a full second faster than the results in December 2022 where West Yorkshire Police’s 999 answering speed was 7.4 seconds.

The Force’s Contact Management Centre also placed 2nd in the country for percentage of calls answered in under 10 seconds, at 89.2 per cent, closely following Humberside Police who were at 89.4 per cent.

For non-emergencies, West Yorkshire Police is continuing to urge the public to use the online reporting forms or live chat system at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/report-it or call 101, In an emergency, where there is a threat to life or a crime in progress, always call 999.

Chief Inspector Ben Ryder of West Yorkshire Police protective services operations said: “Behind most 999 calls there is someone, needing our help, so to see that we have staff who are delivering such a strong performance in this vital role gives me immense pride, and I hope this would also provide the public with reassurance in the service we offer.

“I would like to remind the public to only use the 999 contact option for appropriate reasons, as the fewer people that use this system incorrectly, the faster we can get to emergencies.

“We are currently recruiting for our Contact Management Centres in Bradford and Wakefield.

"If you are interested in delivering an outstanding public service, we are looking for hard workers who are good on the phone, good with computer systems, and are willing to learn about the different aspects of policing a call taker or dispatcher needs.”

Contact Officer recruitment is now open until Tuesday, February 28.