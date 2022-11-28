West Yorkshire Police hunt for Batley man in connection with Dewsbury burglary
Police have released an image of a Batley man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Dewsbury.
Kirklees CID would like to speak to anyone who can help them locate 28 year-old James Newsome from Batley.
Officers want to speak with him in connection to a recent burglary offence in Dewsbury.
A number of enquiries have been ongoing to locate Newsome and anyone with information is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101 referencing crime number 13220578824.