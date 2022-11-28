News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

West Yorkshire Police hunt for Batley man in connection with Dewsbury burglary

Police have released an image of a Batley man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Dewsbury.

By Jessica Barton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Kirklees CID would like to speak to anyone who can help them locate 28 year-old James Newsome from Batley.

Officers want to speak with him in connection to a recent burglary offence in Dewsbury.

Hide Ad

A number of enquiries have been ongoing to locate Newsome and anyone with information is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101 referencing crime number 13220578824.

28 year-old James Newsome from Batley.

Most Popular

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

Read More
Crash: Drama as car smashes into Batley bakery Kake Temptations this afternoon