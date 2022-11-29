The Kirklees Town Centre Partnership have sent out a warning to thieves that undercover officers are now patrolling in Dewsbury and Huddersfield and that those who prey on seasonal shoppers could find themselves in cuffs before Christmas.

The officers will be conducting patrols on main shopping streets at busy times as part of a package of crime prevention and safety measures to take place in December.

The officers will also include extra patrols at key times and work in the night-time economy, including licensing visits.

The new operation has been put in force to help Christmas shoppers and retailers.

Free purse dipping prevention bells will also be made available for older and vulnerable residents at local cafes and charity shops.

Local officers and Safer Kirklees also continue to work closely with retailers to crack down on repeat shop theft offenders.This follows after a 55-year-old man from Huddersfield was recently jailed for 28 weeks, being charged with four breaches of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) preventing him from entering parts of Huddersfield town centre.The 55-year-old was also charged with an offence of theft from a town centre retailer.Sergeant Amanda Holroyd of the Kirklees Town Centre Partnership, said: “We work closely with our retail partners in Huddersfield and Dewsbury and want to do all we can to help them and shoppers through the festive season.

“Our undercover patrols are now operating to watch out for shoplifting and theft, and I want to make it clear to perspective shoplifters and purse dippers that it is not worth the risk committing offences here in Huddersfield town centre.

“We are also in the process of dropping off purse bells and crime prevention leaflets to cafes and charity shops in both Huddersfield and Dewsbury town centres where our older community members may visit, to encourage them to pick up a purse bell and stay safer this Christmas.”

She added: “The recent jail sentence given to a man for breach of a CBO for store theft demonstrates that those who repeatedly offend can face prison.

“Anyone who has information about persons involved in theft and anti-social behaviour in Huddersfield or Dewsbury is asked to make reports to the town centre partnership officers or the Dewsbury or Huddersfield NPTs

“Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800-555 111.”

Officers want shoppers to enjoy themselves when out and about over the Christmas season but advise the following safety steps are followed:

Always securing zips and fastenings on bags and pockets. Never leaving bags, mobile phones, coats and other valuables unattended. Avoiding advertising your valuables to would-be thieves.

Coun Carole Pattison, member for learning, aspiration and communities at Kirklees Council, said: “I’m really pleased that the Police are stepping up their activity in our town centres over the next few weeks.

"Dewsbury and Huddersfield have plenty of brilliant events, shopping and hospitality on offer this Christmas, it’s great to know that shoppers and revellers will be able to enjoy them all safely too.

"The Police patrols sit alongside all the other work that’s going on in town centres this Christmas, including our night safety bus in Huddersfield, to give residents peace of mind as they enjoy the festive period.”