West Yorkshire Police give insight into specialist training introduced to support frontline officers

Around 75 officers from the force took part in the active bystander training last week, which was previously introduced in October.

Frontline officers, supervisors and senior officers have undertaken the training which is being delivered under the Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy (VAWG).

The force is the first in the UK to introduce this kind of training, which focuses on active bystander training, influencing sustainable changes in police officer behaviour whilst addressing wider workplace behaviours.

The specialist training supports West Yorkshire Police's 'Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy.'

The aim is to provide all officers and staff, regardless of their rank or role, with the skills, knowledge and understanding to act early and work towards creating a positive culture within policing. This culture will work towards preventing harm caused by misconduct, mistakes and mental health challenges, which hopes to benefit policing across West Yorkshire.

Ultimately, over 640 officers throughout the county will take part in the training, with there also being additional sessions for those in senior leadership positions.

Detective Superintendent Vanessa Rolfe, West Yorkshire Police’s VAWG Lead said: “Educating our frontline officers and working with external partners enables us, as a Force, to expand our knowledge and identify opportunities which can result in intervention of any unacceptable behaviour.

“We value the insight which can be gained from specialist training like this, as we know it will make use of the strengths that are already in place within Force and address any potential issues around workplace behaviour.