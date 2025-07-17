West Yorkshire Police deploy canine detectives in Kirklees to help sniff out drug crime

The drugs dog patrols were carried out as part of the force’s Safer Streets initiative in Kirklees.

Police have pledged to give those carrying drugs ‘paws for thought’ after deploying canine detectives to Dewsbury for increased high visibility operations in Kirklees.

Kirklees Police has said more operations are in the works after 27 people were searched and arrested made due to drugs dog patrols. Twelve people were stopped on suspicion of drugs offending in the Dewsbury operation last week with one person reported for summons for drugs offences and one given a community resolution for offending.

Aside from the bus station, drugs dog patrol were also carried out in the Foundry Street area.

Launched last month, the initiative aims to make town centres safer by tackling issues like burglary, shop theft, street crime, and antisocial behaviour. Supported by the Home Office, this programme brings together key local partners including councils, schools, health services, transport, businesses, and community organisations. Inspector Mark Pattinson, of Kirklees Police, said: “This latest operation has been just one element of a significant amount of ongoing work as part of Safer Streets this summer, in order to reassure residents and deter criminality by boosting our visible police presence in communities.

"We are aware of residents’ concerns about anti social behaviour in town centres and transport hubs in particular, and hope these extra patrols at Dewsbury bus station provide some reassurance. “Residents will see more of these sort of operations over the summer and we urge them to let us know about issues of concern in communities to help us target resources where they are needed.

“Residents in our town and village centres and commuters should be able to go about their daily business safely and we intend to make sure they can".

Anyone who has information or intelligence about those committing anti-social behaviour or other criminal acts in Dewsbury should call 101 or visit: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat