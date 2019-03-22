West Yorkshire Police are recruiting new detectives - this is how you can apply

West Yorkshire Police are advertising for Detective Constables - and you don’t need any experience to apply.

Applications open on Monday (25) and the starting salary is £23,586.

West Yorkshire Police are recruiting

Successful applicants will follow the normal uniform Student Officer programme for the first six months, during which they will be a Response Officer.

New recruits will then spend time on attachment to Prisoner Handling, CID and Safeguarding and learn detective skills.

After 12 months, recruits will become a Trainee Investigator, working full time as a detective.

West Yorkshire Police say: “It will be intense and will require your full commitment to successfully complete work-based activities and assessments, an exam, a diploma and a two-year probation period at the end of which you will qualify as a Detective Constable.”

The link will appear here when applications open on Monday.

Skills and experience they are looking for:

You do not need any police experience.

WYP are looking for you to have transferable skills and experience that will be of value in a Detective role.

"A career as a Detective is challenging, but for the right person it will be extremely rewarding with no two days being the same," they say.

You must:

Have a passion for serving the public

Be able to demonstrate that you have integrity

Be a team player

Have strong communication and decision-making skills

Have the ability to absorb new information quickly

Have a strong personal resilience

Have good organisational skills and a methodical approach

The qualification requirements are:

You must be least 18 years of age

Possess a level 3 qualification within the meaning of Section 3 of the Education and Skills Act 2008 or equivalent:

(i.e. 2 x A/AS Levels Grade A to E, GNVQ/NVQ Level 3, BTEC Level 3 or equivalent)

The recruitment process:

You will undergo a rigorous assessment process commencing with the national police SEARCH assessment centre.

Then you will attend an in-Force competency based interview and you will undertake an exercise specifically designed to assess your suitability to become a detective.

Finally - you will undergo a medical assessment, fitness test and security vetting before a job offer is made.

WYP say: “Our aim is to attract people from diverse backgrounds building an inclusive culture. We welcome applications from everyone regardless of age, race, gender, religion or beliefs, disability, gender identity or sexual orientation.”