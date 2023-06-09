Carl, 35, is wanted in connection with a number of offences, including an assault.

There is a warrant out for his arrest after he failed to attend court in October 2022.

Anyone who thinks they recognise Carl, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police online using 101 Live Chat or by calling 101, quoting reference 13230072214.

