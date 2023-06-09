News you can trust since 1858
West Yorkshire Police appeal to trace wanted man believed to be in Kirklees

Police in Kirklees are appealing for information to help locate Carl James Revy, who is believed to be in the Kirklees area.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 9th Jun 2023, 11:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 13:05 BST

Carl, 35, is wanted in connection with a number of offences, including an assault.

There is a warrant out for his arrest after he failed to attend court in October 2022.

Anyone who thinks they recognise Carl, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police online using 101 Live Chat or by calling 101, quoting reference 13230072214.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

