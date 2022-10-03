West Yorkshire Police appeal to locate wanted man who was jailed for sexual assault in Batley
Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Tarakhail Zalgai who is wanted for failing to comply with notification requirements.
Zalgai was released from prison after serving a sentence for a sexual assault in Batley in June 2019.
He is an Afghan national and there is no suggestion that he has left the country, with information suggesting he has links to the Birmingham area.
Numerous enquiries have been carried out to locate Zalgai, who is described as being around 5 foot 6 inches tall and of medium build.
The appeal image of Zalgai is from August 2019, so it is possible he may have changed his appearance since then.
Anyone with information that will assist in locating him is asked to contact police in Kirklees on 101, or by using the LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.