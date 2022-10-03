Zalgai was released from prison after serving a sentence for a sexual assault in Batley in June 2019.

He is an Afghan national and there is no suggestion that he has left the country, with information suggesting he has links to the Birmingham area.

Numerous enquiries have been carried out to locate Zalgai, who is described as being around 5 foot 6 inches tall and of medium build.

Tarakhail Zalgai, pictured in August 2019.

The appeal image of Zalgai is from August 2019, so it is possible he may have changed his appearance since then.

Anyone with information that will assist in locating him is asked to contact police in Kirklees on 101, or by using the LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.