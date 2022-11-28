Kirklees CID are continuing to investigate an incident reported in Cleckheaton town centre on Sunday, November 20, and another incident in Gomersal on Saturday, November 26, in which women were assaulted.

In the first incident a woman was approached from behind by a man while walking in a tunnel on Station Approach at around 9pm.

The man knocked the woman to the floor, but she resisted, causing the male to run off. The suspect has been described as a white male, of a large build and wearing dark jeans, slip on trainers and a cotton hoody with blue writing across the front.

In the second incident a woman was walking home between 12.10am and 12.45am on Saturday, November 26, when she came across a man at the junction of Mills Road and Ringshaw Drive in Gomersall.

The suspect grabbed hold of the victim as she walked by, but she resisted, causing the man to make off up Ringshaw Drive.

The suspect was described as white, in his early 20s, chubby, shorter than 5ft 7ins tall and as wearing a hooded coat with the hood up and blue jeans.

Oliver Coates, detective inspector of the Kirklees District Safeguarding Unit, said: “We are continuing to conduct enquiries into both offences and are examining possible links between them, given the suspect descriptions.

“Clearly any incident of this kind in our communities is of concern and I can assure residents that both assaults, which are being treated as sexual offences, are being full investigated.

“Anyone who witnessed either of these offences, saw a man fitting the descriptions near to where the incidents took place, or who has any information at all is asked to get in touch."

Anyone with infomation is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101 referencing crime number 13220641137.

Alternatively, infomation can also be given online at wwww.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.