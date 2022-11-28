News you can trust since 1858
West Yorkshire Police appeal for two men following a number of burglaries in Batley

Police have issued an appeal to locate two men they would like to speak to in connection with a series of burglaries.

By Jessica Barton
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Nov 2022, 2:44pm

Detectives in Kirklees would like to speak to Kenny Wall, aged 23, and Malachi Bell, aged 19, following a number of burglaries in the Batley area.

The pair also have connections to the Humberside area.

Anyone with infomation on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Police on 101, or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 13220633811.

19 year-old Malachi Bell.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

23 year-old Kenny Wall.