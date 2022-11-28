West Yorkshire Police appeal for two men following a number of burglaries in Batley
Police have issued an appeal to locate two men they would like to speak to in connection with a series of burglaries.
Detectives in Kirklees would like to speak to Kenny Wall, aged 23, and Malachi Bell, aged 19, following a number of burglaries in the Batley area.
The pair also have connections to the Humberside area.
Anyone with infomation on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Police on 101, or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 13220633811.
Most Popular
Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.