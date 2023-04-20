West Yorkshire Police appeal for information to trace wanted person with links to Dewsbury
Police from Kirklees are appealing for information on Alexander Chaplin, who is wanted in connection with a robbery in Huddersfield.
Chaplin is 32 and originally from Derbyshire. He has been known to go under the name of James Chamberlain and has links to Huddersfield, Dewsbury, Bradford and Humberside.
He is of no fixed address and has also been known to beg for money.
Numerous enquiries have been made to locate him and anyone who can assist is asked to contact police in Kirklees on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.