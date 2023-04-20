News you can trust since 1858
West Yorkshire Police appeal for information to trace wanted person with links to Dewsbury

Police from Kirklees are appealing for information on Alexander Chaplin, who is wanted in connection with a robbery in Huddersfield.

By Jessica Barton
Published 20th Apr 2023, 12:54 BST- 1 min read

Chaplin is 32 and originally from Derbyshire. He has been known to go under the name of James Chamberlain and has links to Huddersfield, Dewsbury, Bradford and Humberside.

He is of no fixed address and has also been known to beg for money.

Numerous enquiries have been made to locate him and anyone who can assist is asked to contact police in Kirklees on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.

32 year-old Alexander Chaplin.32 year-old Alexander Chaplin.
