Detectives investigating an attempted robbery in Ravensthorpe have released CCTV images of a man they would like to identify.

The incident took place on Huddersfield Road at around 12.30am on Thursday, November 3, when a 64-year-old man, walking down the road, was approached by the suspect who demanded money and threatened him.

The victim denied having any money and the suspect made off in the direction of Dewsbury.

The suspect is described as an Asian male in his late 20’s-30’s. He was wearing a light brown raincoat which had a hood and a face mask.

The suspect is described as an Asian male in his late 20’s-30’s. He was wearing a light brown raincoat which had a hood and a face mask.

Kirklees CID say they are aware that the CCTV images “are not the most identifiable photos, but they are what we have currently.”

Anyone who can identify the man in the photos, or has any information, is asked to contact Kirklees CID by phoning 101 or using the online 101 live chat on the website quoting 13220606436.

Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers via phoning 0800111555.

Advertisement Hide Ad