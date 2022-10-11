The policing teams were joined last Friday by Immigration Officers, Safer Kirklees Community Environmental Support Officers, Crime Prevention Officers, Coun Mussarat Pervaiz and Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood.

On the day, the team visited industrial premises following information received regarding modern day slavery and immigration concerns.

A stolen car and number plates from another stolen vehicle were also located and recovered and high-visibility patrols were undertaken within the Ravensthorpe Gyratory area.

The policing teams were joined by Coun Mussarat Pervaiz and MP Mark Eastwood.

A contact point and crime-prevention stall were held in the library at the Greenwood Centre and Crime Prevention officers also visited local retail premises to promote Safe Zones and to provide advice in relation to shoplifting.

And a number of referrals were made to Kirklees Council, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) in relation to environmental concerns.

Meanwhile, other officers undertook speed checks in the Shillbank Lane and Calder Road areas. Most drivers were compliant with the speed limit. However, enforcement was undertaken where appropriate with two fixed penalty notices issued to drivers for not wearing seat belts.

Inspector Liz Lockwood said: “The Dewsbury Neighbourhood Policing teams are committed to keeping our communities safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This day of action was created so that we could speak to our local residents and businesses, listen to their concerns and, with our partner agencies, assist in tackling the issues that really matter to the people of Ravensthorpe.

“We encourage people to report crimes and anti-social behaviour so that we can try and address them in the most effective way.

“Lots of useful information was obtained on this day and we thank the local people that took the time to speak with us.”

If you have an issue you would like to raise with the Dewsbury Neighbourhood Policing Team,contact them on 101, or by email at [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad