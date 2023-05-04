Research from the security firm, ADT, looked at government and ONS data to determine crime rates for different police force areas in the UK, with this county named just behind Cleveland.

West Yorkshire’s police force is the fourth largest in England and Wales, based on the number of personnel, and encompasses major cities, like Leeds, Bradford and Wakefield.

However, with a crime rate of 132.85 per 1,000 of the population, it has the second-highest crime rate for 2021-22.

Cleveland recorded a total of 139.61 per 1,000 people despite having the third-smallest police force.

The same research also looked at burglary rates throughout the UK.

It showed that West Yorkshire has the sixth highest rate throughout the nation, with a recorded 5.95 offences per 1,000 of the population in 2022.