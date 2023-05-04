News you can trust since 1858
West Yorkshire named as having the second highest crime rate in the UK

A security company has revealed that West Yorkshire has the second highest crime rate within the UK.

By Kara McKune
Published 4th May 2023, 22:00 BST- 1 min read

Research from the security firm, ADT, looked at government and ONS data to determine crime rates for different police force areas in the UK, with this county named just behind Cleveland.

West Yorkshire’s police force is the fourth largest in England and Wales, based on the number of personnel, and encompasses major cities, like Leeds, Bradford and Wakefield.

However, with a crime rate of 132.85 per 1,000 of the population, it has the second-highest crime rate for 2021-22.

West Yorkshire has been named as having the second highest crime rate in the UK, according to a security company survey.
Cleveland recorded a total of 139.61 per 1,000 people despite having the third-smallest police force.

The same research also looked at burglary rates throughout the UK.

It showed that West Yorkshire has the sixth highest rate throughout the nation, with a recorded 5.95 offences per 1,000 of the population in 2022.

ADT looked at crime rates for different police force areas in the UK and compiled the data.